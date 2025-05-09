A suburban Chicago man was arrested after a "serious bodily injury" crash involving a school bus in Northwest Indiana Thursday closed roads for hours and left at least nine people, including students athletes on the way to a sports game, injured.

Shawn Wesly Russell Akison, 41, of Romeoville, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the La Porte County Jail and was charged with criminal recklessness, a Level 5 Felony. He remains held at the jail on a cash-only bond, according to authorities.

The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. Thursday, as St. Joseph County deputies were discharged to the area of State Route 2 and US 20 for reports of someone driving a box truck in a reckless manner. A traffic stop was attempted, officials said, but the driver, later identified as Akison, failed to yield.

Akison continued traveling west on State Route 2, officials said. Minutes later, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US 20 and Fail Road, where the truck had collided with a commercial motor vehicle and two "mini" buses carrying student athletes and coaches from the New Prairie High School baseball team.

According to authorities, the team members were headed to a game scheduled to take place later Thursday afternoon.

At least nine people were injured in the incident, including two coaches and seven student athletes, police said. Several of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals, while some were treated at the scene. One student-athlete was airlifted and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added.

“Immediately following the crash, we began communicating with New Prairie United School Corporation Administrators,” Administrative Capt. Derek J. Allen said in a release form the La Porte County Sherriff's Office. “Updates to school officials continued into the late evening last night and will be ongoing today and throughout the weekend.”

“We are asking for your thoughts and prayers for all of the injured, their families and friends, and the entire school corporation,” Capt. Allen said.

Toxicology reports were pending, and an investigation was ongoing, police said.