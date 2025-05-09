From bobbleheads, to T-shirts, to signs on the marquee at Wrigley Field, Rate Field, and Chicago's famous Weiner Circle hot dog stand, Pope Leo XIV's connection to the city is not lost on the community.

Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo, was born in 1955 in the south side Chicago neighborhood of Bronzeville and grew up in suburban Dolton, where he attended Mass and elementary school at St. Mary of the Assumption.

Thursday, his brother John, who lives in New Lenox, set the record straight on whether the new pope is a Sox or a Cubs fan.

"Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong. It's Sox," Prevost said.

NBC News has also confirmed from a Vatican spokesperson that the Pope roots for the South Siders.

In a statement, the White Sox said a hat and pinstripe jersey with Pope Leo's name on it "is already on the way to Rome."

"And of course, the Pontiff always is welcome at his ballpark," the statement from the White Sox continued.

And while the Pope's White Sox jersey might not be for sale in Chicago yet, other Pope swag and merchandise is, including "Da Pope" shirts from company Obvious Shirts.

According to the website, shirts start at $29.99. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity, the company said.

In Milwaukee, a Pope Leo XIV bobblehead was released Friday morning by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for presale.

On Esty, "It's Leo Season" mugs, with a photo of Pope Leo, were selling for $18.20. On the website GoodShirts, Pope Leo wear with various Chicago sports teams was available.

In Evanston, Pope Leo cookies were already available.

Minutes after Pope Leo was elected, the internet lit up with cheeky Chicago references, including one from one of the city's most famous hot dog stands.

In a photo posted to social media, the Wiener Circle, at 2622 N. Clark St., posted a a sign saying "Canes nostros ipse comedit."

"Translation:," the post said. "He has eaten our dogs."

