Just days after announcing its opening date for the 2025 season, Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee shared the latest update on "Wrath of Rakshasa," a record-breaking dive coaster opening at the park this summer.

The latest update shows some of the ride's tallest points in place, reimagining the area formerly occupied by Buccaneer Battle.

Lots of progress being made on Wrath of Rakshasa, including more track pieces being set! #FearTheWrath2025 pic.twitter.com/cKVunos6ts — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) January 29, 2025

Though no opening date has been set for Wrath of Rakshasa, the 180-foot tall dive coaster is set to open this summer, bringing the park its first new roller coaster since Maxx Force opened in 2019.

Last week, the park released its first rendered POV of the upcoming coaster, with the ride's signature element coming at the top of the lift hill, tilting riders towards the ground before plunging 171 feet on a 96-degree angle.

The coaster's five inversions are the most of any dive coaster worldwide, with the ride reaching top speeds of 67 miles per hour.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, Wrath of Rakshasa marks the fifth roller coaster from the company to open at the park. One of the most well-known roller coaster manufacturers worldwide, B&M is also behind Great America's Batman: The Ride, Superman: Ultimate Flight, X-Flight and Raging Bull.

The coaster features trains of three rows with seven seats across, providing a unique seating layout that differs from traditional seating configurations that seat riders two or four people across.