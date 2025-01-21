Six Flags Great America unveils POV video for new record-breaking roller coaster

Chicago-area residents may be dealing with dangerously cold temperatures in the middle of winter, but those looking ahead to thrilling times on warmer days are in for some good news.

Six Flags Great America unveiled the point-of-view video for Wrath of Rakshasa Tuesday, the park's upcoming record-breaking dive coaster that will be the 16th coaster in the Gurnee amusement park.

🚨SURPRISE! First look at POV on the record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa!🎢😱 pic.twitter.com/RoZ5yRjNk5 — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) January 21, 2025

Expected to open this summer, Wrath of Rakshasa arranges riders seven seats across in a three-row train, with its hallmark feature being a beyond-vertical drop following a brake that leaves riders staring straight down at the coaster's maximum height of 180 feet.

Following a plunge of 171 feet at a 96-degree angle, Wrath of Rakshasa proceeds to invert riders five times, the most of any dive coaster in the world.

The coaster reaches top speeds of 67 miles per hour and traverses 3,239 feet of track, and will serve as the park's second-tallest roller coaster, only behind Raging Bull.

Wrath of Rakshasa is manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, which has partnered with the coaster for several of Great America's most recognizable coasters, including Raging Bull, Batman: The Ride, X-Flight and Superman: Ultimate Flight.

The park has yet to reveal both the opening date for the 2025 season and the opening date for Wrath of Rakshasa.