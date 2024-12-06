First piece of track for upcoming Six Flags Great America roller coaster in place

Construction is officially in motion for Wrath of Rakshasa, record-breaking dive coaster set to open at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee in the early summer of 2025.

The coaster, which will be the park's 16th and its first new addition since the 2019 opening of Maxx Force, will feature a 171-foot drop at a jaw-dropping 96-degree angle.

According to the park, the coaster's first piece of track was officially set in place earlier this week.

Progress on Wrath of Rakshasa is TRACKING, with the first piece of track in place! #FearTheWrath2025 pic.twitter.com/zjrePqCBVk — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) December 4, 2024

In addition to an impressive height and first drop, the coaster will also feature five inversions, a record for a dive coaster, while reaching speeds of up to 67 miles per hour.

The ride is designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, the manufacturer behind Raging Bull, Batman: The Ride and X-Flight, among others.

Wrath of Rakshasa will be located across from the park's beloved Demon ride in the County Fair section of the park.