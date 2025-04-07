Chicago man charged in fatal Oak Park shooting

A Chicago man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Oak Park early Friday morning, Oak Park police said.

20-year-old Jabari McGee is facing first-degree murder charges, police said.

Oak Park police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. Friday and found 54-year-old South Holland resident Corey Gates unresponsive, police said.

Gates was then brought to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died.

A witness told officers that about five males wearing black clothing ran from the scene, officials said.

Six people — three adults and three minors — matching that description were taken into custody, authorities said.

Three minors and two adults who were detained have since been released without charges, police said.

McGee is currently being held awaiting his first court hearing, police said. An investigation is ongoing.