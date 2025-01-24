Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America announces opening date for 2025 season

The park will commence operations for the season on Friday, April 18

By Peter Marzano

While Chicago-area residents may be in the depths of winter's cold temperatures, those looking ahead to warmer, sunny days have a date to mark on their calendar after Six Flags Great America announced their opening date for the 2025 season.

The Gurnee theme park, which will be opening its 16th roller coaster this year, is opening for the season on Friday, April 18, a departure from the typical Saturday openings.

Though the park will be opening the record-breaking dive coaster Wrath of Rakshasa this season, the coaster will not be ready for opening day, with an opening date for the new coaster yet to be announced.

The park will operate on a mostly weekends-only basis through the end of April and much of May, gradually adding weekday operations throughout May before beginning daily operation for the season on the week of Memorial Day.

Six Flags Great America will operate daily from May 20 to Aug. 18, with the park returning to weekend operations for the remainder of August up through Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 1.

The park has not announced their operational calendar for any dates beyond Labor Day, though the park typically operates on weekends from mid-September through October for Six Flags' "Fright Fest" event.

More information on the park's hours can be found here.

