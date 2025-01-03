Six Flags Great America

Recent ranking names Six Flags Great America among country's best amusement parks

Six Flags Great America was ranked No. 3 in the nation - being named the second-best park in the Midwest

By Peter Marzano

Courtesy Six Flags Great America

A recent ranking named Six Flags Great America as one of the country's best amusement parks, assessing parks on affordability, visitor ratings and a variety of attractions.

The ranking, from floridarentals.com, evaluated dozens of parks nationwide, with parks in the Midwest comprising three of the top five parks.

Six Flags Great America, located in suburban Gurnee, was ranked at No. 3 in the list, behind Cedar Point and Six Flags Great Adventure at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Closing out the list was Kings Island, located outside Cincinnati, and Animal Kingdom in Disney World at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The ranking assessed both internet reviews from Google, Yelp and TripAdvisor, as well as scores on park size, total number of attractions, total number of operating roller coasters, number of themed areas inside the park and the price of an adult one-day ticket.

The internet reviews amounted to total score of 20 points, while each of the other categories were scored out of a possible maximum of 10 points, creating a high score of 70.

Below is a look at the top 10 parks along with their corresponding total score:

  1. Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio: 61.08
  2. Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, New Jersey: 60.49
  3. Six Flags Great America, Gurnee, Illinois: 57.94
  4. Kings Island, Mason, Ohio: 57.78
  5. Disney's Animal Kingdom, Bay Lake, Florida: 56.5
  6. Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania: 55.09
  7. Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, California: 52.6
  8. Disneyland, Anaheim, California: 50.22
  9. Disney's Magic Kingdom, Bay Lake, Florida: 47.82
  10. Disney's California Adventure, Anaheim, California: 46.74

More information on the methodology used, along with the full 20-park ranking, can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Six Flags Great America
