Altercation leads to fatal Downers Grove shooting, police say

The shooting occurred at a residence Saturday night following an altercation between three men

By NBC Chicago Staff

A suburban man was shot and killed following an altercation in Downers Grove Saturday night.

According to authorities, an altercation broke out in the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive at approximately 6:51 p.m. Saturday night between three men.

Police say at least one of the individuals opened fire, striking a 24-year-old man multiple times.

That man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The suspects were acquainted with the victim, and there’s no ongoing risk to the public at this time. Neither suspect is in custody at this time, and anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 630-434-5600.

