Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America is getting a huge investment. Here's how the park will use it

By NBC Chicago Staff

Courtesy Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced massive investments into its portfolio Thursday, with big plans ahead for the chain's flagship parks, including Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

According to the company, more than $1 billion will be invested between the brand's 42 amusement and water parks across the next two years, including significant additions to several larger parks.

In addition to new rides and attractions, new investments into dining, themed areas and technology is also planned throughout the chain.

As for Six Flags Great America, the park will be in for even a bit more than Wrath of Rakshasa, the record-setting dive coaster slated to open at the park in the early summer of 2025.

For the 2026 season, Six Flags Great America will celebrate its 50th anniversary, with the park expected to receive a new kids' area and park enhancements, with commemorative events expected to be held throughout the anniversary season.

As for other parks, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will bid farewell to Kingda Ka, which served as the world's tallest roller coaster in operation throughout its existence, to make room for a record-breaking launch coaster.

Additionally, Six Flags Magic Mountain, which currently holds the world record for most roller coasters in a park with 20, is expected to add yet another coaster in 2026, teased as a "first-of-its-kind" in North America.

Of the investment totaling over $1 billion, more than $80 million will go towards food and beverage improvements.

