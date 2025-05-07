Chicago White Sox

Suburban man's obituary includes dig at White Sox's futile 2024 season

The Chicago White Sox set a modern MLB record with 121 losses in the 2024 season

The family of a suburban man who died late last month mourned his life and legacy in a public obituary and made sure to poke fun at their late loved one's favorite baseball team.

John McDonald, a 77-year-old man of Glen Ellyn, died on April 23, just a few weeks into the 2025 MLB season.

If you ask his family, McDonald just couldn't take another year of watching the Chicago White Sox, who set a modern MLB record for most losses in a season in 2024 with a 41-121 record.

"John “Mac” McDonald, aged 77, of Glen Ellyn, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 23, at his home. He couldn’t face another White Sox season after last year’s record breaking meltdown," the beginning of McDonald's obituary in the Chicago Tribune reads.

The remainder of McDonald's obituary chronicled his life as a suburban Riverdale native and Northern Illinois University graduate who later settled into a career in software sales.

In retirement, McDonald's family noted he greatly enjoyed his work at the sample table at Trader Joe's.

The obituary said McDonald's favorite pastimes were playing golf, watching TV, sleeping and watching Chicago sports, except the Cubs, of course.

McDonald's family said that donations in McDonald's memory can be made to A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville.

