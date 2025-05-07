Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells finds new buyer after pandemic forced shutdown

The Tommy Bartlett Show, a popular water-ski attraction that ran for nearly 70 years at Wisconsin Dells but was forced to close due to the pandemic has been sold along with its tandem production, Tommy Bartlett Exploratory.

The Tommy Bartlett Show closed permanently in 2020 due to a loss in business from the pandemic. Since then, its owners have been looking for a buyer to take over.

On Tuesday, operators of the Tommy Bartlett Show announced that they had sold the business to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment, a leader in providing family entertainment.

“Though this is a very bittersweet moment for our family as the finality of the sale comes into focus, we are excited that this historic prime spot along Wisconsin Dells Parkway will remain a place for great family entertainment for years to come,” Jill Diehl, president of Tommy Bartlett Inc., said in a statement.

The sale includes 37 acres of land — including 827 feet of frontage at 560 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton. The site also features 1,500 feet of shoreline that was home to the amphitheater where the famous Tommy Bartlett skiers and world-class stage acts performed each summer since 1952, the company said.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment will also take ownership of the Tommy Bartlett Exploratory — Interactive Science Center — which they plan to keep open and operating year-round.

“Ripley’s has proudly been part of the Wisconsin Dells community through our Believe It or Not! attraction, and we’re thrilled to expand our presence in this vibrant, family-focused destination,” said Jim Pattison Jr., president of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment.

“We’re honored to carry on the legacy of the Exploratory and deeply respect the care the Diehl family has shown in preserving such a beloved attraction. With this acquisition and future development of the surrounding property, we look forward to delivering even more wonder and entertainment to the Dells.”