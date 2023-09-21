More details in the slaying of an Illinois family of four from Romeoville unfolded Wednesday after police said two suspects in the case were found shot -- one fatally -- following a fiery car crash approximately 600 miles away in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

One of the suspects, Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, of Streamwood, Illinois, was found in Oklahoma in the drivers seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead. Huey's female partner, who police did not name but said was a person of interest, was also found with a gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to the woman’s attorney, she later died at an Oklahoma hospital.

In an update Wednesday, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne said the SUV had crashed following a brief pursuit after Oklahoma authorities identified the vehicle via a digital license plate reader. Earlier in the week, Romeoville police had issued an alert for the vehicle in connection with the Sunday shooting deaths of Alberto Rolón and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as their two children.

Catoosa police spotted the SUV on Wednesday morning, and attempted to stop the vehicle, Burne said. The driver of the vehicle then attempted to flee, but the SUV later crashed, bursting into flames.

As officers approached the vehicle, at least two gunshots were heard, with both Huey and his female passenger suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

The killings initially unfolded as police were called to the home for a well-being check around 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Concord Avenue. Here's how it unfolded, and what we know right now.

Romeoville officers called to home for well-being check

In a previous update, Burne said one of the family members didn't show up for work at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Additionally, that individual hadn't responded respond to phone calls throughout the day, causing family members to become concerned.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered four deceased individuals --two adults and two children -- along with three dogs, all with gunshot wounds.

Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei were both pronounced dead at the scene, as were two children, ages 7 and 9. Both were students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School, according to a statement from Valley View Community Unit School District 365U.

According to officials, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

"Not a Random Act"

In an update published by police Tuesday, authorities determined that the shootings were "not a random act," and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

That same day, police said the female person of interest, who had a relationship to Huey, was reported by family Tuesday as a "missing and dangerous person" out of Streamwood, leading to the release of a statewide bulletin from Romeoville police.

By Wednesday morning, a digital license plate reader alert noted a suspected vehicle related to the pair was detected in Catoosa, Oklahoma, police said. Authorities there attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver "immediately attempted to elude the officers, resulting in a single-car crash," Burne said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle ultimately caught fire and officers at the scene reported hearing noises, believed to be two gunshots, before discovering Huey dead in the driver's seat and the woman critically wounded in the passenger seat, Burne said. Both had gunshot wounds.

"This is still an active and evolving investigation and this portion of the incident is still unfolding," Burne said.

Burne did not specify on the relationship between Huey and the family, but said evidence "has shown us a nexus between our suspect and the victims, as well as a possible motive." He declined to comment further on the possible motive.

Family issues statement

Wednesday evening, the family of Zoraida Bartolomei, one of the four victims in the killings, issued a statement.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity and support following the tragic loss," the statement said. "At this moment, our primary focus is on channeling support, assistance and love for our family and loved ones. We appreciate the understanding and we take this opportunity to once again express our profound gratitude for the solidarity and support extended by people during this period."

The family also said that they would be unable to provide further comment due to the investigation and the "profound challenges" faced by the family after the murders.

"It's so sad, you know," said Carol Love, who lived near the Bartoloemi family. " But nice people. They didn’t bother anybody. I hope they find out who did it."

Alex Hernandez, the nephew of the women identified as a person-of-interest in the case, spoke to NBC Chicago Wednesday.

"I don't know where things went bad, or where they went sideways," Hernandez said. "I spent Thanksgiving here. I leave my kids here sometimes. It's like, my mind is lost right now."