2nd person of interest in Romeoville shooting dies in Oklahoma

A woman who was in a vehicle with a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Romeoville over the weekend has died from her injuries after she was shot following a crash in Oklahoma.

According to the woman’s attorney, she died at an Oklahoma hospital after she was shot inside the vehicle Wednesday.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He also was found with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle, and was pronounced dead.

That SUV had crashed following a brief pursuit after authorities in Oklahoma identified the vehicle via a digital license plate reader. Police in Romeoville had issued an alert for the vehicle in connection with the Sunday shooting deaths of Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as their two children.

Alex Hernandez, the woman’s nephew, said the family cannot comprehend the shooting and its aftermath.

“I spent Thanksgiving here,” he said, standing outside the home where Huey Jr. lived. “I leave my kids here sometimes. So it’s like, my mind is lost. My mind is lost right now.”

According to police, officers identified Huey, and the woman who was accompanying him in the vehicle as persons-of-interest in the case shortly after the shooting. The victims were discovered inside of their home after a well-being check, with relatives calling police when one of the victims did not report for their shift at work on Sunday.

The woman’s family reported her as a missing/endangered person on Tuesday, according to police.

Police in Catoosa, Oklahoma spotted the SUV on Wednesday morning, and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then attempted to flee, but the SUV later crashed, bursting into flames.

As officers approached the vehicle, at least two gunshots were heard, with both Huey and his passenger suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

The investigation is still “active and evolving,” according to police, and no further information was immediately available.