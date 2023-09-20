Timeline: 4 killed in Romeoville shooting, with suspects found shot in Oklahoma

An act of violence stunned a suburban community on Sunday, as police discovered the bodies of four individuals inside of a Romeoville home during a well-being check.

Police are beginning to fill in the blanks on how their investigation proceeded during the ensuing 72 hours, with a person-of-interest having been identified Sunday night.

Officers in Oklahoma then attempted to take that individual into custody on Wednesday, but say that the person is now dead after being shot following a brief pursuit.

A second person-of-interest was critically injured in that shooting.

Here is how the attack, and the investigation, unfolded.

Sunday:

-Officers with the Romeoville Police Department were called to a home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue at approximately 8:43 p.m. for a well-being check.

A family member had told police that one of the individuals who lived at the home hadn’t shown up for their 6 a.m. shift at work on Sunday, and didn’t respond to phone calls during the day.

Once officers arrived, they found four individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unclear when exactly the shooting occurred, but police believe that attack occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei were both pronounced dead at the scene, as were two children, ages 7 and 9. Both were students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School, according to officials.

At least three dogs were also found shot to death within the home, police said.

-In an update published Wednesday, police revealed that shortly after they discovered the four deceased individuals, they developed a person of interest in the case, identifying that individual as 31-year-old Streamwood resident Nathaniel Huey Jr.

A second person, a woman in a relationship with Huey, was also identified as a person-of-interest.

Tuesday:

-Romeoville police revealed during a Tuesday update that they did not believe the shooting was “not a random act,” and that there was no ongoing threat to the public that would have required a “shelter-in-place” order.

Authorities also asked the public for additional information on the shootings, and said that the Will County Major Crimes Task Force was assisting with evaluating evidence.

-According to the latest updates in the case, Romeoville police revealed that the woman who was reportedly with Huey was reported by family as a missing/endangered person on Tuesday evening, and an alert was filed with the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, according to Streamwood police.

Romeoville police also distributed a bulletin to law enforcement agencies that identified Huey as a suspect in the fatal shootings.

Wednesday:

-On Wednesday morning, police in Catoosa, Oklahoma received an alert from a digital license plate reader that Huey’s vehicle was within their jurisdiction.

Police say that officers attempted to pull over that vehicle, but that the suspect attempted to elude police and a pursuit followed.

The vehicle then crashed a short time later, bursting into flames at the scene.

Officers heard two noises as they approached the vehicle, and believed those noises to be gunshots.

Huey was found dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to police. The unidentified woman was also shot, and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

-As of Wednesday evening, the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing, and continued to ask the public for information in connection to the case.