Family of victims slain in Romeoville shooting issues statement

The family of four victims shot and killed inside a Romeoville residence over the weekend is speaking out for the first time, thanking supporters and police for their work in the case.

On Wednesday evening, the family of Zoraida Bartolomei, one of the four victims in the killings, issued a statement.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity and support following the tragic loss. At this moment, our primary focus is on channeling support, assistance and love for our family and loved ones," the family said. "We appreciate the understanding and we take this opportunity to once again express our profound gratitude for the solidarity and support extended by people during this period."

The family also said that they would be unable to provide further comment due to the investigation and the "profound challenges" faced by the family after the murders.

Bartolomei, Alberto Rolón and their two sons were shot and killed inside their Romeoville home at some point between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Authorities discovered the victims Sunday during a well-being check.

Two suspects in the killing of the family of four were found shot inside a car in Oklahoma on Wednesday, days after the horrific murders were discovered.

A 31-year-old man, Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood, Illinois, and an unnamed woman, who were identified as persons of interest in the killings, were involved in a car crash and shooting in Catoosa, Oklahoma, police said in a press conference.

Wednesday morning, a digital license plate reader alert noted a suspected vehicle related to the pair was detected in Catoosa, Oklahoma, police said. Authorities there attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver "immediately attempted to elude the officers, resulting in a single-car crash," Burne said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle ultimately caught fire and officers at the scene reported hearing noises, believed to be two gunshots, before discovering Huey dead in the driver's seat and the woman critically wounded in the passenger seat, Burne said. Both had gunshot wounds.

"This is still an active and evolving investigation and this portion of the incident is still unfolding," Burne said.

Burne did not specify on the relationship between Huey and the family, but said evidence "has shown us a nexus between our suspect and the victims, as well as a possible motive." He declined to comment on the possible motive, however.