Light Shows, Trains, Ice Skating and More Things to Do in the Chicago Area This Holiday Season

Looking to get in a merry mood ahead of the holidays? A flurry of seasonal pastimes have hit the Chicago area, and they may just do the trick.

Here are a few light shows, Christmas tree farms and more holiday activities to check out in and around the city:

Light Shows

Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Morton Arboretum runs an annual spectacle of colorful displays in the suburb of Lisle called "Illumination." Guests can tune into seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows and take a snack or beverage to-go while checking out various light installations.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S., and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.

Here are more light shows casting a glow across the Chicago area.

Ice Skating

It's starting to get chillier in the Chicago area, which calls for the return of a marquee wintertime activity: ice skating.

From indoor to outdoor rinks, there are places where beginners, pros and everyone in between can hit the ice throughout the season. In fact, Wrigley Field is one of them. In previous years, an ice rink was located adjacent to the historic ballpark in Gallagher Way. But this time around, the 12,000-square-foot rink will actually be moved inside, tucked neatly in the right field.

Here are more places where you can ice skate.

Holiday Trains

Tree lightings? Check. Holiday windows? Check. Christmas markets? Check. Chicago holiday trains to take you to all those events? Check.

From local CTA and Metra fleets traveling down neighborhood streets, to the Canadian Pacific Holiday train blaring its horn through the suburbs, holiday trains in and across Chicago are officially rolling on the tracks.

Here's where and when to find each one.

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree

Those looking to spruce up the Christmas spirit can cut down their own tree at farms across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.

On top of trees, some farms have wagon rides and other activities running for visitors.

Here are places where you can cut down a Christmas tree.

Christkindlmarket

Christkindlmarket is the famed-German-style market that offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes. What's more? Christkindlmarket-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug.

This year, the market has three Chicago-area locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. Each spot features different events, entertainment and musical performances.

The beloved staple recently garnered some world recognition, landing in third place on "The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World" ranking curated by Global travel site Big 7. Christkindlmarket in Chicago is the only Christmas market in North America to make Big 7's top 10.

More information can be found here.

'Home Alone' House

If you're looking for a unique holiday activity, but not wanting to travel far, you can actually see a home featured in a classic Christmas movie.

The magnificent abode from "Home Alone" sits in north suburban Winnetka, specifically at 671 Lincoln. Ave.

While it's not currently open to visitors, you can still catch a peek of the inside.

Macy's Holiday Displays on State Street

Macy's kicked off its 2022 winter revelries with a series of classic displays, from its trumpets posted along the city's State Street to its famed holiday windows.

The storefront also installed its "Great Tree," a 45-foot-tall centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room throughout the season. This year, the tree will be themed around a whimsical toy shop with about 15,000 ornaments dressed onto it.

Santa Claus is also reprising his role for meetings and photo opportunities at Macy's Santaland. The iconic workshop will be open for in-store visits through Christmas Eve. Reservations are required.

More information can be found here.