Where is the ‘Home Alone' House Located? See Photos of the Inside

There are few, if any, holiday homes more iconic than the one featured in the Christmas-time classic "Home Alone."

And if you're looking for a unique holiday activity, but not wanting to travel far, you can actually see the home in person. While not currently open to visitors, the magnificent abode is located in north suburban Winnekta.

Last year, the home's owner offered fans quite the experience. A one-night-only stay was listed on AirBnb for $25 plus tax. And well, the listing garnered a whole lot of attention.

"Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks," stated the listing. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12.

Kevin's older brother, Buzz, was said to be the guests' lucky hosts for the evening. Unfortunately for "Home Alone" fans this time around, the home isn't listed on Airbnb this season.

Even though visitors aren't permitted, you can get a peek of the inside through the below photos:

Sarah Crowley

