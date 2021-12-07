‘Home Alone' House Rental Requests Fully Booked on Airbnb, Website Shows

All Airbnb reservation requests for the real-life "Home Alone" house were entirely booked Tuesday, the same day as the rental opportunity opened.

Nearly as exciting as a whole cheese pizza all to yourself, fans had the chance to reserve the real-life "Home Alone" house Tuesday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The one-night-only stay at the iconic McCallister movie house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka takes place Dec. 12 and can host up to four guests.

The price for the entire stay is $25 (plus tax), so you can keep the change, ya filthy animal.

Sarah Crowley

Beginning at 1 p.m. CT, Home Alone fanatics could request on Airbnb's website to book the one-night-only stay.

According to the listing, this is not a contest, and guests are responsible for their own travel to Chicago, and to the house (just make sure you don't accidentally count Mitch Murphy in the airport shuttle).

Sarah Crowley

According to Airbnb, renters will enjoy an evening inside the McCallister house just as you remember it -- filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, Kevin's dad's after shave, 90s junk food and "Chicago's finest pizza."

Kevin's older brother, Buzz will be your host for the evening. He won't be accompanied by his girlfriend, but he will have his pet tarantula with him.

Head's up on the house rules: No pets, no smoking, no infants allowed.

The stay can accommodate up to four guests with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. While some bathroom essentials will be provided, just make sure the toothbrush you bring is approved by the American Dental Association.

Local COVID-19 guidelines will apply (Illinois is currently under an indoor mask mandate), and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.

Airbnb said it's closely monitoring Chicago infection rates and government policies, and will offer booking guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.