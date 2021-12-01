See Inside the ‘Home Alone' House You Can Soon Book on Airbnb

The famous Georgian style McCallister house from Home Alone will soon be available to book for a one-night-only holiday stay on Airbnb — and from the pictures, it looks exactly how you (and The Wet Bandits) remember it.
When you walk in, you'll be greeted by bright holiday decorations, the same way Harry the burglar was when he first entered the house disguised as a police officer with a gold tooth.
You won't have to worry about sleeping in the attic with Fuller, who might wet the bed after drinking too much Pepsi.
Instead, you'll be staying in the same master suite as Kevin McCallister got a good night's sleep (and morning shave) in — also known as his parents' bedroom.
You and up to four guests can enjoy a cozy evening inside the famous movie house, complete with a large cheese pizza all to yourself, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, holiday decorations and more.
Finally, won't get a chance to make everyone in the family disappear. In fact, your host for the evening will be Kevin McCallister's big brother, Buzz, and his pet tarantula.
Bookings for the $25, one-night-only Airbnb stay open Dec. 7. at 1 p.m. That means you've got more than 10 seconds to get your ugly, yellow keister onto this property.
Local COVID-19 guidelines will apply (Illinois currently under an indoor mask mandate), and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.
Airbnb says its closely monitoring Chicago infection rates and government policies, and will offer booking guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.