Here's When You Can Book the ‘Home Alone' House on Airbnb

Have you heard? For the first time, the original "Home Alone" house will become available on Airbnb for a $25 overnight stay, if you're fast enough to book it.

On Dec. 12, up to four guests can enjoy a holiday evening inside the famous "Home Alone" movie house decorated with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree.

The experience comes complete with booby traps and ‘90s junk food, including your very own cheese pizza and a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese.

The inside of the Winnetka home is even decked out to look like the movie.

And while you don't have to worry about sharing a bed with bed-wetter Fuller, you won't get the chance to make everyone in the family disappear, since your host for the evening will be Kevin McCallister's big brother, Buzz, and his pet tarantula, according to Airbnb.

Bookings to experience an overnight evening at the McCallister Christmas home open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Local COVID-19 guidelines will apply (Illinois is currently under an indoor mask mandate), and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.

Airbnb says its closely monitoring Chicago infection rates and government policies, and will offer booking guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

Prices start at $25, so keep the change, ya filthy animal.