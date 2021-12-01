What's The Most Popular Holiday Movie in Illinois?

For the second year in a row, "Home Alone" was listed as the most popular holiday movie in Illinois, according to a ranking by Preply.

The student analyzed search trends for keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated holiday movies on Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo websites.

Looking at the results by state, "Elf" was the most popular in ten states followed by "The Polar Express" which was the most popular in nine states.

The study also broke down favorite movies by region; The West (Nightmare Before Christmas), Midwest (Elf), the South (Polar Express) and the Northeast (Home Alone).

The result should come as no surprise, considering "Home Alone" is set in Illinois, with the iconic house situated in Winnetka, a northern suburb of Chicago. The 1990 holiday movie staple was filmed around the Chicago area.

It's not the only holiday classic to be filmed or set in Illinois, however, with several other favorites like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, Fred Claus and more all joining the list.