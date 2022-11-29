A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, more than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.

Along the one-mile path, guests can tune into seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows and take a snack or beverage to-go.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This year's display will also have a number of a new features for guests, which are cited in the ranking.

The spectacle will feature six new exhibitions, including a "re-imagined" finale that will take place in the arboretum's new Grand Garden.

“We’re taking Illumination to a new level this year in celebration of the Arboretum’s centennial and the 10th anniversary of the exhibition,” Preston Bautista, vice president of learning and engagement for the Morton Arboretum, said in a statement earlier this year. “The addition of Electric Illumination provides a new and distinct late-night experience with an entirely different soundtrack."

Electric Illumination will be a late-night event showcasing a DJ-curated mix of music synchronized to the light displays for guests ages 18 and older to enjoy. The experience will run from 9:30 to 11 p.m. on select days in December.

Additional highlights for the upcoming show include changes to the Meadow Lake Magic exhibit, which will include 15-feet tall mirrored towers. Shadow Play will also join the collection as a new interactive exhibit that will let visitors play with colorful lights.

Organizers noted that other favorite features will return, such as Treemagination, Hug-a-Tree, Ornament Hill, The Champion Tree, Enchanted Forest and Crown of Light.

Tickets for Illumination can be found here, though the event often sells out quickly.

The light show will be open each evening from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. Due to the holidays, the exhibit will be closed Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25.