Morton Arboretum's Illumination Holiday Show to Return in a New Light This Winter

Lisle's Morton Arboretum will spotlight holiday festivities through its annual Illumination light show with a handful of changes in store for guests this winter.

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, more than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.

Along the one-mile path, guests can tune into seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows and take a snack or beverage to-go. The spectacle also will feature six new exhibitions, including a "re-imagined" finale that will take place in the arboretum's new Grand Garden.

“We’re taking Illumination to a new level this year in celebration of the Arboretum’s centennial and the 10th anniversary of the exhibition,” Preston Bautista, vice president of learning and engagement for the Morton Arboretum, said in a statement. “The addition of Electric Illumination provides a new and distinct late-night experience with an entirely different soundtrack."

Electric Illumination will be a late-night event showcasing a DJ-curated mix of music synchronized to the light displays for guests ages 18 and older to enjoy. The experience will run from 9:30 to 11 p.m. on select days in December.

Additional highlights for the upcoming show include changes to the Meadow Lake Magic exhibit, which will include 15-feet tall mirrored towers. Shadow Play will also join the collection as a new interactive exhibit that will let visitors play with colorful lights.

Organizers noted that other favorite features will return, such as Treemagination, Hug-a-Tree, Ornament Hill, The Champion Tree, Enchanted Forest and Crown of Light.

IllumiBrew will be hosted Nov. 17-18 as a special pre-opening event for guests 21 and older to taste craft beers while strolling the trail.

Tickets for Illumination will go on sale Oct. 1 here, though members can use "early-bird pricing" through Oct. 31.

The light show will be open each evening from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. Due to the holidays, the exhibit will be closed Nov. 21, 24 and 28, as well as Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25.