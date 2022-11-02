How to Catch Macy's Holiday Displays on State Street

A hallmark sign of the holiday season has hit Chicago.

Macy's kicked off its 2022 winter revelries this week, sprucing up State Street with the installation of its "Great Tree."

The 45-foot-tall tree is the traditional centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room throughout the season. This year, the tree will be themed around a whimsical toy shop with about 15,000 ornaments dressed onto it.

After the tree is fully fitted, the department store will officially light it up for the season with a ceremony at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the glow, the tree will be accessible to diners at the Walnut Room only. Reservations for the upcoming season are nearly full, with the weekends all booked, according to Macy's. More information about reservations can be found here.

Macy's famed holiday windows are slated to return Saturday, too. The display will feature scenes of the community celebrating the season with their loved ones.

The animated decorations will deck the storefront's windows until Jan. 1, while the tree will remain propped up until Jan. 8.

Santa Claus is also set to reprise his role for meetings and photo opportunities at Macy's Santaland. The iconic workshop will be open for in-store visits from Saturday through Christmas Eve.

Like last year, meetings with Santa must be reserved in advance. To book a visit, click here.

Macy's will similarly ring in the holiday season in other cities, including Philadelphia, New York and San Francisco.