CAVA, a fan-favorite Mediterranean fast casual restuarant opens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood Friday.

According to an announcement, its the chain's first ever restuarant in the Midwest.

"After years of locals begging the brand to come to Chicago, CAVA will finally be open for business," the announcement said.

The restaurant's "Mediterranean-inspired" fast-casual cuisine features customizable bowls and pitas, the announcement says, with a menu that includes "with a wide range of mains such as harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs, flavorful greens and grains, dips, spreads, dressings, and toppings."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It also includes juices and CAVA's "cult-favorite pita chips, Crazy Feta® dip, and garlic and skhug dressings."

The 3,100 square-foot restuarant, located at 1418 N. Milwaukee Ave., contains a 30-seat dining room and offers pick-up, delivery and catering options, the announcement said. Hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

According to the announcement, the space also features a custom mural designed and commissioned by a Chicago-based artist.