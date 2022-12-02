The ‘Polar Express' Train Isn't Coming to Chicago For 2022, But These Other Holiday Trains Are

The holiday spirit can be found all across Chicago this December -- and that even includes trains that travel through the city and suburbs.

And while one of Chicago's most celebrated holiday trains will not run this year, plenty of others are set to chug along the tracks.

"The Polar Express," which often operates from Chicago’s Union Station, will not run in the 2022 holiday season due to staffing issues, officials say.

“Due to a systemwide shortage of railroad personnel, there are not enough certified operating crews available to run our train this season,” officials said in a statement.

Officials say they will try to mount a comeback next year.

"We understand this is an important experience for families and will do everything we can to return to Chicago in 2023," the message stated.

Amtrak previously said that while it has "enjoyed operating The Polar Express trains in Chicago the last few years," the rail company is looking ahead to future holiday seasons.

“Until we have sufficient train crews to operate this private charter service in addition to our scheduled trains, we must give staffing priority to our public services, particularly during the holiday season,” Amtrak officials said in a statement.

Despite the not running in Chicago this year, The Polar Express will take place in other cities.

While the doors aboard the "Polar Express" train remain closed, other holiday trains across Chicago and the suburbs are up and running for the season. Here's what they are, and where to find them.

CTA Holiday Bus and CTA Holiday Train:

The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet began its yearly runs on the agency's Green Line on Friday, but it will hit a wide variety of lines across the system.

The holiday train features numerous LED lights and signs throughout, with Santa and his reindeer joining commuters for the ride as well.

The holiday bus will begin service on Tuesday on the #56 Milwaukee route, the first of 16 routes the holiday bus will traverse this holiday season.

Here's a look at when and where the CTA holiday train and bus will run this holiday season:

Nov. 29: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 6: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 7: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 8: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 9: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 10: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 13: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 14: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 15: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 16: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 17: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 19: Yellow Line

Beginning Nov. 29, the CTA Holiday Bus will travel through these 16 routes:

#56 Milwaukee : Nov. 29, 30

: Nov. 29, 30 #91 Austin: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 #92 Foster: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 #22 Clark: Dec. 2

Dec. 2 #97 Skokie: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 #74 Fullerton: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 #66 Chicago: Dec. 7, Dec. 8

Dec. 7, Dec. 8 #126 Jackson: Dec. 9

Dec. 9 #12 Roosevelt: Dec. 10

Dec. 10 #62 Archer: Dec. 13

Dec. 13 #49 Western, #X49 Western Express: Dec. 14, Dec. 15

Dec. 14, Dec. 15 #3 King Drive: Dec. 16, Dec. 17

Dec. 16, Dec. 17 #79 79th: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 #28 Stony Island: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 #29 State: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 #J14 Jeffrey Jump: Dec. 23

Metra's Holiday Train:

The CTA isn't the only festive train rolling through the city, though. Metra will carry out its holiday rides on its Electric Line for three Saturdays this season: Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will accompany riders to downtown Chicago where they'll encounter a "winter wonderland" at Millennium Station, according to the transit agency.

Here's a look at when and where the Metra holiday train will run this holiday season. However, according to Metra's website, tickets are sold out.

Inbound

University Park 11:00 a.m. Richton Park 11:03 a.m 211th Street 11:08 a.m. Flossmoor 11:13 a.m Homewood 11:15 a.m. Calumet 11:17 a.m. Harvey 11:22 a.m 115th/Kensington 11:32 a.m. 55th/56th/57th 11:42 a.m. 51st/53rd 11:44 a.m Museum Campus 11:53 a.m Millennium Station 11:58 a.m

Outbound

Millennium 2:15 p.m. Museum Campus 2:20 p.m. 51st/53rd 2:29 p.m. 55th/56th/57th 2:31 p.m. 115th/Kensington 2:41 p.m. Harvey 2:50 p.m. Calumet 2:55 p.m. Homewood 2:57 p.m. Flossmoor 2:59 p.m. 211th Street 3:03 p.m. Richton Park 3:08 p.m. University Park 3:15 p.m.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops.

According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.

According to organizers, its the first time in two years the train is returning in-person.

"I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

Friday, the 14-box car, LED lit train will visit the Bensenville train station, about 20 miles outside of Chicago. According to a spokesperson, 2022 marks the fifth consecutive year the holiday train has traveled to the village, located near O'Hare International Airport.

In 2021, the event helped to raise $10,000 for the Bensenville-Wood Dale food pantry, the spokesperson said.

Here's Where and When the Train is Stopping Near Chicago, and Who's Performing:

Friday, Dec. 2 in Bensenville: 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Railroad Avenue and South York Street with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason

6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Railroad Avenue and South York Street with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason Saturday, Dec. 3 in Pingree Grove: 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Village Hall, located at 14N 042 Reinking Rd., with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason

8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Village Hall, located at 14N 042 Reinking Rd., with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason Thursday, Dec. 8 in Gurnee: 5:10 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Viking Middle School, located at 4460 Old Grand Ave., with performances by artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott

The train is also stopping in a handful of other Midwest cities and states. Here's the full schedule.

Holiday Express Train in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime.

Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.

Located at 100 S. Barnes Rd., the farm will operate the train until Dec. 18, alongside a slate of other activities rooted in the holiday spirit. Thousands of twinkling lights, wagon rides and readings of classic holiday stories will unfold on the farm's grounds. Santa and his elves will make appearances, too.

The Holiday Express will be available on the following dates:

From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; Dec. 1, 8 and 15

From 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays; Dec. 9 and 16

From 2 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18

Tickets are $8 each and available for purchase here.