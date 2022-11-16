Places to Go Ice Skating in Chicago for the 2022 Season

It's starting to get chillier in the Chicago area, which calls for the return of a marquee wintertime activity: ice skating.

From indoor to outdoor rinks, here are places beginners, pros and everyone in between can ice skate in the Chicago area throughout the season:

Winterland at Gallagher Way

Ever dreamt of lacing up to hit Wrigley Field? Well, Chicagoans technically can this winter -- it'll just have to be with skates, not cleats.

In previous years, an ice rink was located adjacent to the historic ballpark in Gallagher Way. But this time around, the 12,000-square-foot rink will actually be moved inside, tucked neatly in the right field.

Carnival games, ice tubing, an ice slide and the "Infield Express train" will also grace field, along with holiday music, festive food, beverages and more.

The season begins Nov. 18, running through Jan. 8, 2023. Those who bring their own skates can enter the rink for $12. Access to the rink and skate rentals cost $20.

Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park

Maggie Daley Park's popular attraction sends skaters weaving through a path twice the length of a traditional rink.

Set in the Loop, the rink opens for the season Nov. 18, with plans to stay open until March 5, 2023, weather permitting.

Admission to the rink is free Mondays through Thursdays and $5 Fridays through Sundays for those who bring their own skates. Skate rentals range from $16 to $18.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

Skating at alongside the Cloud Gate at Millennium Park returns with McCormick Tribune Ice Rink.

The rink debuts Nov.18 and runs until March 5, 2023, weather permitting. Admission is free, but online reservations are required. Skate rentals range from $16 to $20.

Light Up the Lake at Navy Pier

Looking to hit the rink but not ready to brace the cold? Navy Pier's Light Up the Lake holiday festival is complete with an indoor Alpine ice rink.

The rink will be available from Nov. 25 to Jan. 7, 2023, along with the event's other attractions, including its authentic beer garden, gift market and light show.

Admission costs $17 to $27.

Midway Plaisance

Situated in Hyde Park, the Midway Plaisance ice rink is located at the site of Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair.

Park-goers can participate in skating lessons, kids and adults hockey games and special events. Pre-registration is required for entry.

The rink opens Nov. 25, slated to remain available until Feb. 20, 2023. While admission is free, skate rentals are available.

Parkway Bank Park

Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park entertainment district kicks off the holiday season with the return of its Chicago Wolves Ice Rink.

The rink will be open Nov. 19 through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission to the rink is free, with guests invited to bring their own skates. Skate rentals are also available for $8.