An Ice Rink Is Coming to Wrigley Field. Here's What to Know About Gallagher Way's Winterland

Chicagoans can head to Wrigley Field -- not to watch a game, but to take part in a more festive venture this winter: ice skating.

In previous years, an ice rink was located adjacent to the historic ballpark in Gallagher Way, but this time around the rink will actually be moved inside, and will be located in right field of the Friendly Confines.

Carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, ice tubing and more are also set to delight residents inside the stadium, which will be decked with holiday décor and filled with photo opptunities.

The Wrigley Field experience will also include a new dining option called The Lodge.

The holiday celebrations will stretch beyond the ballpark, too. Additional family-friendly festivities include a new carousel, the return of Santa’s Workshop -- which lets guests take pictures with Santa -- market vendors, as well as food and beverage options on Gallagher Way.

Alongside these attractions, the Christkindlesmarkt will make it's annual comeback. Inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, the traditional European market features authentic German food and drinks, shopping, live entertainment and more.

Winterland will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. Admission to Gallagher Way activities, including the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville and Santa’s Workshop, will be free.

Tickets, priced at $5, will be required for access to the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland. Tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. Thursday here. Attraction tickets will also be required to get on rides and to skate on the rink, according to officials.

Winterland will operate 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.