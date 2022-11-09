See Christkindlmarket's Souvenir Mugs for the 2022 Holiday Season

Christkindlmarket-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug.

The famed German-style market unveiled last Friday the new designs that will adorn its keepsake ahead of its opening for the 2022 holiday season.

The mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding hands, celebrating the wintertime at the market. According to organizers, it draws inspiration from Chicago's "Year of Dance" celebration, a city-wide focus on the industry that has been unfolding throughout the year.

In its skyline backdrop, the mug highlights iconic landmarks. Sites like the Marina Towers, Willis Tower, Hotel Zachary and Paramount Theatre can be spotted.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The market also rolled out its mug dedicated to non-alcoholic beverages. This year's character is a dancing penguin dressed in a traditional German dress.

Christkindlemarket, named the top Christmas market in the country last year, will reopen in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville on Nov. 18. For the first time, the event also will take residence at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, debuting Nov. 18, as well.

A longtime holiday tradition, the free market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes.

"The unique shopping experience, cheerful live entertainment and original food and beverages like the imported mulled wine from Germany, called Glühwein, make the Christkindlmarket a preferred and popular destination," organizers said.

The locations at RiverEdge Park and Daley Plaza wrap up Christmas Eve, while the market at Gallagher Way goes on for a little while longer. Its last day will be New Year's Eve.

Hours of operation for each location are below:

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago’s popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return.

RiverEdge Park

Thursdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sundays - 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Special hours Dec. 19 to Dec. 21: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Daley Plaza

Sundays to Thursdays: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special hours Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wrigleyville