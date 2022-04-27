How to Apply For Chicago's New Gas, Transit Card Program

If you live in Chicago, you could be eligible to receive a new, free gas or public transit card from the city, but how should you apply?

Chicago residents can begin applying to the program, which will distribute 50,000 pre-loaded gas cards worth $150 each and 100,000 pre-loaded public transit cards worth $50 each, on Wednesday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that applications are limited to one per household and will be chosen through a lottery system.

To apply online, click here.

Chicagoans can also apply in-person at any public library location across the city or by competing this pdf application and mailing it in to Chicago's Department of Finance.

Only eligible applicants will be entered into the lottery, however. To be eligible to receive either card, applicants must:

Be a resident of Chicago

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current and valid city sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle

Bring in a household income at or below 100% of the Area Median Income

According to Chicago data, the median income for a family of four is $93,200. Lightfoot also plans to reserve 75% of gas cards for residents of South and West Side neighborhoods defined as “high-mobility hardship."

Cards will be distributed starting in May to waves of 10,000 city residents.

The proposal just inched its way to approval, winning by only three votes, with 26 yes votes and 23 no votes, during Wednesday's meeting over which Lightfoot presided.

According to NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern, several aldermen during the council meeting called the program a campaign gimmick.

Last week, a City Council budget committee narrowly brought the program one step closer to reality, with a close 15-12 vote.

Chicago Businessman Willie Wilson, who has announced he has entered the 2023 race for mayor, last week held a third million dollar gas giveaway, which took place at dozens of gas stations across the city and Chicago suburbs. Wilson recently called Lightfoot's plan a “political stunt.”

As Wednesday, the national average price for a regular gallon of gas is $4.134, according to AAA. In Illinois, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is slightly higher, at $4.394. That's down a bit from a month ago, when Illinois' average gas gallon cost $4.494.