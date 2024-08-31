‘Extensive' search underway for suspect who stabbed teen at NW Indiana baseball field

Authorities in northwest Indiana on Saturday afternoon were conducting an "extensive search" for the person wanted for stabbing a teenage girl in the hand at a baseball field.

The incident happened at the baseball fields in Lowell behind the VFW 6841 post, 17401 Morse St., according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. A "dark-skinned male with long hair," stabbed a 14-year-old girl before being chased into the woods, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's patrol deputies, detectives, department K-9s and aviation units were working with several surrounding law enforcement agencies in searching for the suspect. The alleged stabber could be in the company of other men and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Residents in the immediate area were being asked to keep their homes and vehicles locked and notify police of suspicious activity. Anyone who sees the suspect was urged to call 911 immediately.