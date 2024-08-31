Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 to steam into Illinois next week. Here's when to see it

Train enthusiasts in northern Illinois will soon get the chance to see an iconic steam engine as it makes its way across the country on a national tour.

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 launched its "Heartland of America" tour earlier this week, a 10-state expedition offering the general public views of the classic steam engine.

The beloved locomotive is one of 25 built in the 1940s to handle the steep grades in Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range during World War II.

Big Boy No. 4014 is the only locomotive of the 25 built to remain in operation today, and is one of just eight to survive.

The tour includes whistle-stops and a public display day scheduled in Illinois.

Big Boy will be making four whistle-stops during its time in Illinois, along with a free public display day near Rochelle on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Pacific’s Global III Terminal, located at 2701 Intermodal Drive.

The steam engine will be at the following locations in Illinois:

Sept. 6 – Sterling,1:30 – 1:45 p.m. CT, , 111 W. 2nd St.

Sept. 9 – Rochelle, 8:45 – 9:00 a.m. CT, Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St.

Sept. 9 – Watseka, 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CT, North St. Crossing

Sept. 10 – Nokomis, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. CT, Maple St. Crossing

All attendees must remain 25 feet back from the tracks when viewing the locomotive, and must never take a picture or video while standing on the track or ballast and must never climb on the locomotive or related equipment.

More information on Big Boy's schedule can be found here.