Here are the Chicago Gas Stations Participating in Willie Wilson's $1 Million Gas Giveaway

Chicago millionaire businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is set to hold a third gas giveaway this weekend, with $1 million in free gas being given to area residents.

Wilson jumped into the 2023 mayoral race on April 11.

As he has in all his political races, Wilson declared he will blow the caps on fundraising in the 2023 mayoral race by making six-figure donations to the Willie Wilson for Mayor campaign fund he created in March 2018.

Wilson twice held gas giveaways in March, including $1 million worth through about 50 stations in and around the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Wilson’s Twitter page, the giveaway will start Saturday, April 23 at 7 a.m. at 30 different gas stations around the city and suburbs, including Dolton, Hillside, Cicero and more.

Here are the participating gas stations we know of:

Chicago Stations:

Amoco: 7201 North Clark Street

7201 North Clark Street BP: 7600 South South Chicago, 101 North Western, 5201 West Jackson Boulevard

7600 South South Chicago, 101 North Western, 5201 West Jackson Boulevard Citgo : 1345 North Pulaski

: 1345 North Pulaski Clark: 1952 West Garfield

1952 West Garfield GoLo: 1958 West 47 th Street

1958 West 47 Street Marathon: 340 Sacramento Boulevard

340 Sacramento Boulevard Mobil : 2801 South Pulaski, 603 South Independence Boulevard

: 2801 South Pulaski, 603 South Independence Boulevard The RUOX : 7051 South Western

: 7051 South Western Shell: 5230 South Western

5230 South Western Super Save: 48 East Garfield Boulevard, 6659 South Halsted, 11100 South State Street

Suburban Locations:

Berkeley: 5630 St. Charles (Shell)

5630 St. Charles (Shell) Broadview : 1811 South 17 th Avenue (BP)

: 1811 South 17 Avenue (BP) Burbank: 5149 West 79 th Street (BP)

5149 West 79 Street (BP) Calumet Park: 11900 South Marshfield Avenue (Citgo)

11900 South Marshfield Avenue (Citgo) Cicero: 5800 East Cermak Road (Mobil)

5800 East Cermak Road (Mobil) Country Club Hills: 18280 Crawford (Falcon)

18280 Crawford (Falcon) Dolton: 667 East Sibley (BP)

667 East Sibley (BP) Evanston: 1950 Green Bay Road (Mobil)

1950 Green Bay Road (Mobil) Hillside: 4804 Butterfield Road (Shell)

4804 Butterfield Road (Shell) Maywood: 101 West Madison (Super Save)

101 West Madison (Super Save) Northlake: 300 East North Avenue (Sav-A-Stop)

300 East North Avenue (Sav-A-Stop) Oak Park: 6129 West North Avenue (Shell)

6129 West North Avenue (Shell) Schiller Park: 9340 Irving Park Road (Phillips 66)

9340 Irving Park Road (Phillips 66) Tinley Park: 16701 Oak Park Avenue (BP)

16701 Oak Park Avenue (BP) University Park: 450 South Cicero (BP)

Are There Any Traffic Guidelines or Restrictions?

Residents are being asked not to line up overnight for the giveaway.

While new rules have not yet been released for this weekend’s event, several suburbs and the city of Chicago implemented various rules and restrictions at previous giveaways, with motorists having to get stickers to indicate their spot in line in the city itself.

Police and other workers were also positioned to help direct traffic around the sites.

Wilson jumped into the 2023 mayoral race on April 11. As he has in all his political races, Wilson declared he will blow the caps on fundraising in the 2023 mayoral race by making six-figure donations to the Willie Wilson for Mayor campaign fund he created in March 2018.

Is This Part of Chicago's Proposed Free Gas Card Program?

Wilson's gas giveaway unrelated.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last month a proposed "Chicago Moves" initiative, which would will issue up to 50,000 pre-loaded gas cards worth $150 each, which will be distributed to residents through a lottery system, Lightfoot said in a press conference.

The plan passed a committee meeting Wednesday and is one step closer to becoming reality. If given the go-ahead by the full City Council on April 27, Chicago residents next week can start applying for the cards.