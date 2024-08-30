Illinois school named among top 25 public colleges in US by Forbes

An Illinois university was named to Forbes' list of top 25 public colleges in the U.S., marking the only Illinois school to make the cut in the latest ranking.

According to Forbes, which release its top 25 list earlier this week, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign sits at No. 13 when compared to other four-year universities.

The ranking looked at four-year public colleges with at least 300 undergraduates and ranked them based on a set of 14 criteria, which included things like high alumni salaries, low student debt levels and high returns on investment.

U of I received high marks for its academic metrics, noting that the university enrolls or has graduated 20 people in the past year who have become Rhodes, Truman, Fulbright or Goldwater scholars.

Several other Midwest schools also made the cut.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor was the highest ranking Midwest school to make the list, coming in at No. 8. Also on the ranking were University of Wisconsin-Madison and Purdue University.

"These state universities stand out as schools that offer students high earning potential with low debt burdens and a great return on their investment," the publication wrote.

University of California-Berkley was the top-ranked school on the list, followed by University of California-Los Angeles and University of Florida.

See the full list here.