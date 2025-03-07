‘Spring forward' 2025: Why do we have daylight saving time?

Sunday marks another year of "springing forward" for daylight saving time.

Clocks will move forward an hour, and the sun will start to set later. But how did this idea start?

Some would tell you the age-old myth that daylight saving was created to give farmers extra time to work in the sun. Some would credit the idea to Benjamin Franklin, who coined the phrase, "Early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise." But neither of those are really the truth.

During World War I, Germany adopted daylight saving to conserve fuel, inspiring the rest of Europe to do the same.

The United States went on to establish daylight saving time in 1918, and abolished it after World War I. Years later, Franklin Roosevelt reinstated the tradition in a year-round format, which he named "war time," lasting until 1945.

It wasn't until the passing of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 that daylight saving became permanent, which established time zones across the country. The act stated that clocks would advance by one hour at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in April and turn back one hour at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday of October.

Now, daylight saving has evolved to start at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and end on the 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.

Two states, Arizona and Hawaii, choose not to observe daylight saving time.

Prepare to set your clocks as the country "springs forward" on Sunday. The clocks fall back again on Sunday, Nov. 2.