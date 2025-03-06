Illinois' ‘largest' fireworks show cancelled for 2025, village board says

The suburb of Itasca will not host its iconic Independence Day fireworks show in 2025, the DuPage County village said in a press release.

The fireworks celebration, considered to be the largest in Illinois, has been held at Hamilton Lakes Business Park for nearly three decades.

The decision was announced at the Itasca Village board meeting Tuesday, where village administrator Carrie Ann Ergo explained that construction happening around the park would make the celebration "logistically unfeasible" for summer 2025.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make," Ergo said in a statement. "Itasca takes great pride in hosting the biggest and best fireworks show in northern Illinois. Our first priority is always the safety and security of Itasca residents, businesses and visitors. Given the unique challenges presented this year, we cannot confidently recommend hosting fireworks in 2025."

In 2024, the celebration was confirmed by a spokesperson to be the largest in the state, based on the total dollar value of the show.

According to the press release, Ergo indicated that this does not mean a permanent end to Itasca's annual fireworks celebration.

This fall, staff will evaluate the feasibility of hosting the fireworks show in 2026. In the meantime, the board directed staff to look for ways to repurpose the funds through other community events.