One man dead, others burned after Minnesota neighborhood campfire explodes

A Minnesota neighborhood campfire meant to celebrate the holiday weekend became deadly after an unknown flammable liquid induced exploding flames, killing one man and burning and injuring others.

A 53-year-old man died Friday evening as a result of his injuries and a child who sustained serious burns was airlifted to a hospital in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, according to county officials.

In total, eight children and adults suffered burns and inhalation injuries from the campfire in French Township, a small lakeside community approximately 90 miles northwest of Duluth.

The St. Louis County sheriff’s office said the flammable liquid used to start the fire was not known. An investigation is underway.