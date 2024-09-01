Family announces death of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report regarding Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen with Chicago ties who was kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, has died, his family announced late Saturday.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh," the family said in a statement through a spokesperson. "The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

Hersh, 23, was at the Tribe of Nova music festival when Hamas launched its attack from nearby Gaza.

Most recently, his parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, who are originally from the Chicago area, delivered an emotional plea for their son's return at the Democratic National Convention.

They described Hersh seeking safety in a tiny bomb shelter when the Oct. 7 attack began at the Tribe of Nova music festival, before his left forearm was blown off by a grenade and he was taken to Gaza.

“Since then, we live on another planet,” said Goldberg. “Anyone who is a parent or has had a parent can try to imagine the anguish and misery that Jon and I and all the hostage families are enduring.”

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you," said Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.

In April, Hamas released a hostage video showing Hersh - the first sign he was alive since being taken captive.

In the video, Hersh was missing part of his left arm.

Witnesses previously said he lost it when attackers tossed grenades into a shelter where people had taken refuge. He had tied a tourniquet around it before being bundled into the truck by Hamas.

Goldberg-Polin is one of the most recognized captives. Posters with his image are pinned up across Israel. His mother, Rachel Goldberg, met with world leaders and addressed the United Nations.