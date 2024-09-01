Driver fleeing LaSalle County sheriff's deputy dies in crash

A driver died when they crashed into a tree early Saturday while fleeing from a LaSalle County sheriff's deputy, police said.

The collision was reported at around 1:30 a.m. along Illinois Route 71 near the town of Norway. A LaSalle County sheriff's deputy was pursuing a Chevrolet pickup that had fled from a traffic stop when the driver struck the side of a guard rail and hit several trees in a ditch, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Illinois State Police was requested by the sheriff's office to initiate an investigation.