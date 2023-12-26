Holiday events still open through the new year in Chicago area

If you ran out of time to take part in some of your favorite holiday festivities in the Chicago area, you might still have a chance.

Many of the region's most popular holiday events and pop-ups will remain open a little longer.

Here's a look at what you can still do to celebrate:

Christkindlmarket

Most locations of the Christkindlmarket, the Chicago area's iconic Christmas market, wrapped up for the 2023 holiday season on Christmas Eve, but one location is staying open even longer.

That is the Wrigleyville location, which remains open through Dec. 31.

The event, located in Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., features dozens of craft vendors, a slew of traditional German and Bavarian food and beverage options.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-28 and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket is part of Winterland at Gallagher Way, which features rides and games, kids activities, private igloo and chalet rentals and more. Additional tickets may be required. More information can be found here.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

The Winterland at Gallagher Way will also remain open through Dec. 31.

According to organizers, Wintrust Winterland at Gallagher Way, is one of Chicago’s largest holiday events of the year.

In addition to the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville and Gallagher Ice Rink, visitors can meet Santa, attend wreath-making workshops, join trivia nights, and enjoy various rides and games, according to Winterland event organizers.

While admission to the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket is free, the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland requires a purchased ticket. Admission will allow guests to experience a variety of attractions including various rides, games , including a carousel, ice bumper cars, a 40-foot Ferris wheel and more.

More information about Winterland can be found here.

Illumination at the Morton Arboretum

The iconic holiday light show at the Morton Arboretum in suburban Lisle will continue even through the new year.

The “Illumination” season runs through Jan. 6. A total of 18 displays will be available, including the “Winter Radiance,” which will feature kinetic LED tall grasses that pay tribute with light and color to “indigenous Midwest plant species,” officials said.

All “Electric Illumination” nights will take place on Fridays in December from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information can be found on the Morton Arboretum’s website.

Chicago Christmas Tree

According to officials, the city's official tree in Millennium Park will stay illuminated well into the new year, with plans to begin taking the display down after Jan. 7.

The process of removing the tree will take a few days as crews need to remove the lights and decor and ultimately the tree itself.

The 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, came to Chicago from Darien, Illinois. It was donated to the city by the De La Cruz family.

Chicago Botanic Gardens' Lightscape

The Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape runs through Jan. 7. Visitors can walk through the garden’s classic Winter Cathedral, traverse through Midnight Island or view a reimagined version of the Fire Garden. Guests can also enjoy an offering of food and drinks during their visit, organizers said.

Tickets start at $34 for nonmember adults purchasing in advance and are $37 on the day of. For children ages 3 to 12, tickets are $19 in advance and are $21 on the day of. Children under 2 enter free. Chicago Botanic Garden members can purchase tickets at a discounted price and can also purchase a VIP pass. More information on tickets can be found here.

Pink Wonderland

Pink Wonderland, a festive pop-up inside Bounce Sporting Club in River North, will remain open through Dec. 30.

The bar has transformed the venue into an explosion of pink cheer. From sparkling lights and velvet booths to hanging decorations and cocktails, visitors will be hard pressed to find a color that isn’t pink at the pop-up bar, which features a live entertainment, holiday cocktails, photo opportunities and more.

Details here.

Ice Skating

A number of Chicago's ice skating rinks will remain open throughout the winter season.

Some skating rinks are part of larger festivals with more activities and others have a unique edge, such as the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, where you can skate in a winding loop or the Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink, where visitors can glide above the bustling sounds of Michigan Avenue.

Here's a roundup of locations and their available dates and times

Lincoln Park ZooLights

Lincoln Park Zoo's beloved holiday event ZooLights features light displays, costumed characters and traditional Victorian carolers, along with a light maze and a Ferris wheel. The popular event runs through Dec. 31.

Tickets for ZooLights are required. More information can be found here.

Polar Express

The famed, interactive experience known as the Polar Express lets passengers live out the holiday magic from the classic Christmas story.

The one-hour experience, aboard a train at Union Station, punches a passenger's golden ticket and offers hot chocolate and shortbread served by dancing chefs.

Each passenger will also receive a silver sleigh bell from Santa himself, organizers said.

Tickets are required, with seats available through Jan. 1.

Walnut Room

Reservations for tables at Chicago's famed Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street -- where diners enjoy their meals in the 17,000 square foot dining room sitting around the brightly decorated Macy’s “Great Tree” that stretches over 70 feet -- can be made through Jan. 7.

The famed Christmas event has been known to be fully booked, but guests of all ages without reservations may get a seat at a limited number of high-top seating at the wine bar. Otherwise, those hoping to snap a photo of the tree without eating at the restaurant can visit a selfie spot located outside of the restaurant.

Holiday hours vary weekly so it’s important to check the schedule, but guests can generally expect the restaurant to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.