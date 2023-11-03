Chicago's official Christmas tree has been chosen. See it here

Chicago has officially chosen its Christmas tree for the 2023 holiday season.

The city announced Friday that this year's tree, a 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, will come from Darien, Illinois. It was donated to the city by the De La Cruz family.

The tree will be cut down Friday morning and brought to Millennium Park on Monday morning. The tree will be decorated and light up for the season in a big ceremony on Nov. 17.

The city opened nominations for this year's tree in late September.

Among the requirements were:

The tree must be at least 45 feet or taller

The tree must be located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop

Preferred Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible because they are not sturdy enough

The tree is expected to remain lit up in Millennium Park through early January.