Chicago begins search for this year's Christmas tree in Millennium Park

It may not even be Halloween yet, but Chicago is already prepping for Christmas.

The city announced Wednesday that it is now accepting nominations for this year's "official" tree, which will sit prominently in Millennium Park this holiday season.

Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 12, according to the city, but all nominated trees have to meet a specific set of criteria.

Among the requirements are:

The tree must be at least 45 feet or taller

The tree must be located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop

Preferred Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible because they are not sturdy enough

All submissions can be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org. Here's what you should include in your nomination:

The owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close)

The switch will officially be flipped on the selected tree in a lighting ceremony on Nov. 17. The tree is expected to remain lit up in Millennium Park through early January.