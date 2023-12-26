How long will Chicago's Christmas tree stay lit this holiday season?

According to officials, the city's official tree in Millennium Park will stay illuminated well into the new year, with plans to begin taking the display down after Jan. 7.

The process of removing the tree will take a few days as crews need to remove the lights and decor and ultimately the tree itself.

The 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, came to Chicago from Darien, Illinois. It was donated to the city by the De La Cruz family.

The tree was cut down on Nov. 6 and officially lit on Nov. 17.