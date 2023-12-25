Boxing Day is a public holiday celebrated in the United Kingdom and some Commonwealth countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Why is it Called Boxing Day?

Boxing Day originated as a day when servants, tradespeople, and the poor were given gifts, according to Britannica.

The origin of the name has varied, with some believing it started when churches would leave alms boxes to collect donations for those less fortunate.

Others say Boxing Day started when employers would give their employees boxes of gifts the day after Christmas because servants were required to work on Christmas day.

It has nothing to do with the sport of boxing.

How is Boxing Day celebrated?

Since Boxing Day is a public holiday in the countries where it is celebrated, most people have the day off from work and school. Families will gather together for meals, relax at home, attend sporting events and/or go shopping.

Traditional Boxing Day food includes baked ham, pease pudding, and mince pies.

When is Boxing Day 2023?

Boxing Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Boxing Day is recognized on December 26, but if that day falls on a Saturday, the holiday moves to the following Monday.

Which countries celebrate Boxing Day?

Some of the countries where Boxing Day is celebrated include England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Africa.

Do Americans celebrate Boxing Day?

No, Americans do not typically celebrate Boxing Day. Boxing Day is not observed as a national holiday in the U.S.

Boxing Day is also known as St. Stephen's Day

December 26 (Boxing Day) is also the feast day of St. Stephen or St. Stephen’s Day.

St. Stephen is the patron saint of horses, Britannica states. Boxing Day is also a day of sporting events, including horse racing, foxhunting and rugby.