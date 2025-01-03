‘He was just trying to make the roads safer for everyone': Visitation held for fallen Illinois State Trooper

Members of the community got a chance to say their final goodbyes Thursday to Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while on-duty on Dec. 23.

Carns, 35, was removing debris on southbound Interstate 55 near Channahon when he was fatally struck by a pick-up truck.

The driver, 69-year-old John Fleet, has been charged with violating Scott's Law, legislation which requires drivers to move over for emergency vehicles or any vehicles with emergency or hazardous lights activated.

American flags lined the entrance of Parkview Christian Church in Orland Park for the visitation as mourners made their way in to pay respects to the trooper and to show their support for his family.

“There’s been an outpouring of love for the trooper, for his family, for his children, for his brothers and sisters in the Illinois State Police, who are obviously dealing yet again with another loss of one of their fellow officers,” ISP director Brendan Kelly said.

Kelly reflected on the trooper’s life, his character and the sacrifice he made to the department.

“Everyone of his fellow officers talks about what a great teammate he was, what a person of integrity he was, how trustworthy he was and, in this business, when you’re dealing with very dangerous situations all the time that type of trust is critical,” he said. “He was just trying to make the road safer for everybody else.”

The law was enhanced on New Year’s Day to require drivers both to move over and reduce speed approaching the scenes of accidents, emergencies or construction zones.

“People just got to slow down and move over you got to pay attention, give a damn about your fellow human being, show some respect to the men and women who do this job on a daily basis,” Kelly said.

Since 2022, more than 30 troopers have been injured in 72 crashes related to the Move Over Law, according to Illinois State Police. Those who knew the troopers said he lived his life with purpose, loved his family fiercely, and took great pride in his work.

“The fact you see so many people so sad, and so upset, and hurting with him no longer being with us is just an indication of what kind of human being he was,” said Kelly.



The trooper’s funeral is scheduled for Friday. A GoFundMe page for his family has raised more than $250,000.

