‘We will never be the same:' Family mourns ISP trooper killed in the line of duty

The family of Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Will County while removing debris from the roadway, said in a statement their "world has been shattered" and they "will never be the same" following his death.

"We could never begin to thank law enforcement nor the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support," Carns' family said in a statement released by the Illinois State Police. "Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived his life with such purpose, he loved his family and friends fiercely, and he took great pride in his work..."

At about 9:42 p.m. on Monday, Carns pulled over to the right shoulder and activated his emergency lights after he observed debris in a lane on southbound I-55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon, ISP previously said.

Carns had exited his vehicle and was standing in the lane with the debris when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado struck him, according to state police. Carns was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as John Fleet, 69, of Wilmington, ISP said. According to officials, Fleet was arrested and charged with violating Scott's Law, which is a Class 4 Felony. Fleet was also issued Multiple Vehicle code citations, according to state police.

The accident occurred 14 years to the day after a similar accident, which killed Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen, lead to the creation of "Scott's Law" in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. ​ ​

The complete statement from Carns' family is below:

The Family of Trooper Clay Carns mourn the loss of their treasured husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We could never begin to thank law enforcement nor the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support.

To the public, Clay became a hero on December 23, 2024, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero.

Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived his life with such purpose, he loved his family and friends fiercely, and he took great pride in his work.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” -Matthew 5:9

Services will all be held at Parkview Christian Church, 11100 Orland Parkway in Orland Park, Illinois. Visitation to take place Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 1 to 8 p.m., with a first responder walk through at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10 a.m. Private Interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trooper Clay Carns Memorial fund:

Trooper Carns is in care of Sheehy Funeral Home, 9000 151st Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Obituary posted at www/sheehyfh.com.