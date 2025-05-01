Police in suburban Northbrook are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

According to Northbrook police, officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Shermer Road for a call regarding a deceased male found near the street.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers arrived on scene early Thursday morning and secured the area, police said. Photos and video showed some local roads were blocked and several police cars stationed in front of the area as an investigation continued.

Detectives confirmed the man was struck by a vehicle while he was on foot, and the vehicle did not remain on the scene. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, Northbrook police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.