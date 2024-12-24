An Illinois State Trooper was struck and killed Monday night on I-55 in Will County while removing debris from the roadway after the driver of a car on the highway failed move over.

The accident occurred 14 years to the day after a similar accident, which killed Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen, lead to the creation of "Scott's Law" in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. ​ ​

About 9:42 p.m. Monday, Trooper Clay M. Carns pulled over to the right shoulder and activated his emergency lights after he observed debris in a lane on southbound I-55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon, the Illinois State Police said.

Trooper Carns had exited his vehicle and was standing in the lane with the debris when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado struck him, ISP said.

According to ISP, Carns was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as John Fleet, 69, of Wilmington, ISP said. According to officials, Fleet was arrested and charged with violating Scott's Law, which is a Class 4 Felony. Fleet was also issued Multiple Vehicle code citations, ISP said.

The violations however were not detainable offenses, ISP said, and Fleet was released.

Carns, 35, had served as an officer with ISP for 11 years, officials said, and was assigned to Troop 3. Carns is survived by his wife, two children, parents and three siblings, ISP said.

So far in 2024, already in 2024, ISP has suffered 26 Move Over Law-related crashes, a release said, with 12 troopers injured and one death.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated, ISP said. Anyone who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense, ISP said.

If the violation results in injury to another person, ISP said, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.