From CTA to the Canadian Pacific Railway, here's where to catch this year's holiday trains

While families begin celebrating the holiday season in the Chicago area, fans of extravagant Christmas decorations may be seeking a more immersive experience with holiday trains.

Luckily, there's multiple ways to get a glimpse at vibrant, joyous decorations celebrating the holidays.

Among the most famous holiday displays can be seen on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which is in the midst of a U.S. tour and has already made multiple stops in Illinois.

On Saturday, the train will stop in suburban Gurnee at 4460 Old Grand Avenue from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy will headline performances.

While the train will depart Illinois following the Gurnee stop, there will be several stops throughout December in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops

Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia

Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus

Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops

Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings

Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot

Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball

Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls

Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin

Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare

The train's full schedule can be found here.

CTA Holiday Train

While the CTA Holiday Train has already graced the rails of three of the agency's eight train lines, there's plenty more to see from the 33rd running of the beloved train.

The holiday train will make its final run on the Orange and Brown Lines Saturday, with a chance for a photo with Santa as well.

In the coming weeks, the holiday train will also traverse the Red, Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink Lines.

The holiday train's seasonal run will conclude on Dec. 23 with two runs on the Yellow Line.

The full schedule of the CTA Holiday Train can be found here.

Additionally, Chicago-area commuter rail agency Metra is running several holiday trains leading up to Christmas, though tickets for the trains are sold out.